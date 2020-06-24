‘Don’t Drill the Wight’ campaign launches this weekend in opposition to oil drilling

Residents against oil drilling on the Isle of Wight are urging Islanders to participate in the open public consultation by the launch of the “Don’t Drill the Wight’ campaign this weekend.

If this planning application is successful, UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) are proposing to construct an exploratory well pad, access road for HGVs and a security compound on land between Arreton and Merstone later this year.

If productive they plan to build more well pads in years to come.

“Don’t Drill the Wight” is a grassroots campaign led by Islanders who oppose oil drilling on our Island.

Must show IWC that thousands feel strongly about this

A spokesperson for Don’t Drill the Wight said,

“It is essential that as many Islanders as possible voice their objections during this consultation period, which ends only four weeks away on the 24th July. If oil and gas are found in commercial quantities we will be looking at the creeping industrialisation of the surrounding countryside and associated activities for the next 20 years or more. “We must show the Isle of Wight Council through sheer numbers of objections that thousands of Islanders feel very strongly about the countryside and do not want UKOG to Drill the Wight!”

Launch event

The launch event will be held in the open air at Merstone Station on Saturday 27th June at 11am.

Those attending are asked to respect social distancing rules, and arrive by bike or bus or on foot if possible.

The event will be videoed and shared for those who cannot attend but wish to join the campaign.

Find out more

To find out more please visit the Don’t Drill the Wight Website, and submit any objections on the Isle of Wight Council Website by Friday 24th July.

