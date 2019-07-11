Don’t miss the Green Street Studio Open Studio next week

Image: © Steve Thearle

This year’s Open Studios begins later this week – with over 140 artists and makers opening their studios between Friday 12th and Monday 22nd July.

From Monday 15th to Friday 19th there’s the rare chance to see inside the workshop and creative space of highly regarded Isle of Wight potter, Sue Paraskeva.

Tucked away off Green Street in Ryde, Sue will be showcasing a selection of porcelain, with contemporary textiles and homeware by Abi Wheeler.

Sue Paraskeva will be showing her hand thrown porcelain with new wood-fired stand-alone pieces.

Clays are mixed to create three colours and bowls are altered to sit at a slight angle creating a contemporary feel using traditional techniques.

All work is simply glazed inside, unglazed outside and reduction fired to 1260oc in a gas kiln.

Tableware with reduced prices on slight seconds and older work will be available to purchase during the Open Week.

Abi Wheeler uses traditional textile construction methods such as quilting and hand knitting to create contemporary pieces.

She’ll be exhibiting hand knitted accessories and homeware.

Where and when

You can visit the artists at Green Street Studio, 22a Green Street, Ryde PO33 2QT

The studio is open 10am-5pm daily between Monday 15th to Friday 19th July 2019.

Studio visits are available by appointment throughout the year. Visit Sue Paraskeva’s Website for more information.

