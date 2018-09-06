Ear biting incident: Police issue wanted appeal for Sean Lloyd-Fagan

Police are keen to locate this man in connection with a vicious attack at the Fairweather Festival at Sandown Airport on Friday night when a man had part of his ear bitten off and another was assaulted.

Sean Lloyd-Fagan

The police share this appeal, following a vicious attack at the Fairweather Festival being held at Sandown Airport over the weekend. Ed

Police are asking the public to help us to locate 27 year-old Sean Nicholas Lloyd-Fagan of no fixed address on the Isle of Wight.

Officers investigating after two men were assaulted at Sandown Airport at around 11pm on Friday 31 August want to speak to Sean Lloyd-Fagan as part of their enquiries.

Vicious attack
A 32 year-old man had the top of his ear bitten off and a 28 year-old man was punched during a disagreement with another man.

We would ask anyone who has seen Sean Lloyd-Fagan not to approach him or take any action, they should instead call 999 immediately.

Description
Sean Lloyd-Fagan is described as:

  • White
  • 6ft tall
  • Medium build
  • Short brown hair

Detective Inspector Ron Lock said:

“We believe that Sean Lloyd-Fagan is still on the Isle of Wight and need to speak to him urgently following the two assaults reported to us at Sandown Airport on Friday evening.

“Please be aware that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and liable for arrest themselves.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sean Lloyd-Fagan is advised to call 999 quoting 44180330341.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

