Eight-year-old Charlotte’s 26.2m walk for charity

This challenge was more than just raising money for Cats Protection. Find out more within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Charlotte and cat thumbs up

Eight-year-old Islander Charlotte has just walked the distance of a marathon in five days for charity.

Charlotte – who attends Greenhaven, a specialist resource provision at Greenmount primary school and battles anxiety and other related conditions – had set herself the challenge of walking the distance over one week, but managed to achieve her target in just five days.

Charlotte on walk

Due to her struggles, this challenge was more than just raising money. Her Mum, Michaela says,

“Charlotte is incredibly proud of herself for completing the 26.2 miles and has a real positive sense of achievement.

“She is also completely shocked at how much support she has received from complete strangers on her fundraising page.”

Charlotte giving the thumbs up

Show your support
The walk was in aid of Cats Protection adoption Centre in Ryde and you still have time to show your support by donating via the Just Giving Page.

Charlotte and cat

At time of publishing Charlotte had raised £940 for Cats Protection.

Wednesday, 7th April, 2021 7:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2om7

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*