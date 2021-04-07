Eight-year-old Charlotte’s 26.2m walk for charity

Eight-year-old Islander Charlotte has just walked the distance of a marathon in five days for charity.

Charlotte – who attends Greenhaven, a specialist resource provision at Greenmount primary school and battles anxiety and other related conditions – had set herself the challenge of walking the distance over one week, but managed to achieve her target in just five days.

Due to her struggles, this challenge was more than just raising money. Her Mum, Michaela says,

“Charlotte is incredibly proud of herself for completing the 26.2 miles and has a real positive sense of achievement. “She is also completely shocked at how much support she has received from complete strangers on her fundraising page.”

Show your support

The walk was in aid of Cats Protection adoption Centre in Ryde and you still have time to show your support by donating via the Just Giving Page.

At time of publishing Charlotte had raised £940 for Cats Protection.