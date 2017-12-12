Electric 80s returns for another spectacular New Year’s Eve Party: Book Now

Electric 80s New Year’s Eve parties cannot be beaten, with up to a 1,000 party-goers and a huge midnight countdown it’s the ultimate place to be when we enter 2018.

Each year the party gets bigger and more lavish, here’s just a few reasons why…

Xtreme Vertigo DJs

This year we are pushing the boundaries even further in our Main Room with music from Xtreme Vertigo DJs bring you the best sounds of 70s and 80s.

Followed by your favourite Club Classics from across the decades to end the night with DJ Jakey Chan.

Silent Disco

Our Second Room hosts the Silent Disco. As you enter, you will be loaned free headphones and it’s then up to you to select your DJ.

The choice is yours from House, Rock, Ska, Chart and Pop our DJs will be battling out to win your approval. Now with even more headphones to go round than last year!

Live Ska

As an added bonus this year, we’re bring you a third room! With a 300 capacity, our heated marquee will host live music from popular Isle of Wight band, Ska’d for Life.

Bringing you an infectious set of ska and two tone classics to get you jumping ready to see in the New Year.

Huge midnight show

Our staging and set effects are second to none, with our very own Big Ben to chime you into the New Year followed by a huge midnight show, featuring a funky countdown, a fountain of sparklers falling from the skies and confetti showers. This will be our greatest New Year’s Party ever.

With an expected one thousand New Year’s Eve party-goers from across the Island and beyond, there really is only one place to see in the New Year but on our Electric Disco Dance floor.

Join us and see the New Year in style!

Buy your tickets now

Tickets £15 each and give you entry into all rooms.

Tickets available from:

The Events Centre, Cowes Yacht Haven, Cowes

Humbugs Sweet Shop, High St, Cowes

Visual Impact Clothing Store, 21 Holyrood St, Newport

Bagel Wrap Coffee Shop, Union St, Ryde

Travel in style with ‘The Electric 80s Buses’

We will transport you to our Big New Year’s Eve Party in comfort, style and convenience.

Our buses will run from Ryde direct to Cowes. And for the first time we have a Bus that runs direct to Cowes from Shanklin and Sandown.

The Electric Bus Tickets are only £8 return. Full details can be found on the Visual Impact Website.

