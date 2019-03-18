Ellen MacArthur Foundation awarded £1 million from People’s Postcode Lottery

Rose shares this latest news on behalf of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Ed

Cowes-based charity, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, has been awarded £1 million by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The money will support the Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular Initiative.

Make Fashion Circular

Make Fashion Circular aims to radically change the way clothes are designed, made, used, and reused. The funding will support a two-year project run jointly by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and RSA (Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce).

They will work with design institutions, top designers and innovators to reimagine products, business models and systems for a circular economy. In a circular economy, waste is designed out, materials are kept in use, and natural systems are regenerated.

MacArthur: Creating a momentum

Dame Ellen MacArthur said,

“We are delighted to receive this funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, which continues to be fundamental in the Foundation’s work to design a circular economy for clothes. “We are looking forward to joining forces with RSA to bring this project to life, and to ultimately create momentum towards a fashion industry that will work better for society, the economy and the environment in the long term.”

Gala event

The announcement was made on 14th March, at the People’s Postcode Lottery 2019 Charity Gala event in Edinburgh, Scotland which was also attended by George and Amal Clooney.

The couple were presented with the prestigious Postcode Hero award in recognition of their work to safeguard human rights, and also received £1 million to help fund TrialWatch – a project run by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Image: L-R Judy Hills, Postcode Dream Trust trustee, Jon Ely, Philanthropic Lead at Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Rowan Conway, Director of Innovation and Development at RSA and Robert Letham, Managing Director of People’s Postcode Lottery.