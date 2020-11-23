Ethical Standards Committee should be reintroduced at Isle of Wight council, say ‘Our Island’

Jonathan Bacon shares this on behalf of new political group, Our Island, concerning current standards of behaviour amongst local politicians

Last week saw unacceptable behaviour and bullying by politicians both nationally and locally. The Our Island movement proposes to take steps to stop this and restore standards in our elected Councillors.

Administration used their power to undermine motions

While Boris Johnson was letting the Home Secretary off the hook, despite her having been found to have bullied civil servants, in the local Full Council meeting there were allegations of bullying, anti Semitism and misogyny and the Administration used their power to undermine motions put forward by opposition politicians and claim ideas as their own.

This follows allegations and complaints arising from the last time the Council met in September which, much like the situation with Priti Patel, were dealt with by a grudging and inadequate apology and no action of any note against the miscreant.

Bullying is unacceptable

It is not acceptable to try and get your way by bullying, abusing power or undermining others in politics or in the wider world. If you have to rely on such behaviour then there is something wrong with you.

Locally there is a code of conduct which, amongst other things, requires Councillors to treat others with respect, to not act so as to bring the Council or others into disrepute and specifically not to bully others. There is nothing wrong with these rules.

Can get away with it?

So why do our politicians routinely indulge in behaviour that breaks these rules? The answer seems to be because they feel they can get away with it. The rules are there but there are no effective sanctions for bad behaviour.

This all changed a few years ago. Since 2011 the most an authority can do is to write formal letter, require an apology or remove the guilty member from a committee. Before that if you broke the rules you could be subjected to effective punishments such as suspension or disqualification from office and withdrawal of monetary allowances

Re-introduce Ethical Standards Committee

Our Island proposes we go back to that system. It worked, as is shown by the drop in standards of behaviour since the change. As Councillors don’t seem to be able to behave properly they need to be made to do so.

In addition we also need to make sure that allegations are dealt with independently and openly and restore public confidence in the system.

Bacon: Worst Council meeting I have witnessed

Jonathan Bacon, former Council Leader and founder of Our Island said,