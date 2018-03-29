Farmers call for more prosecutions by councils to deter fly-tippers

Robin Edwards, the Director of the South East division of the County and Land Business Association, shares this latest news.

Particularly relevant given the recent news about reduction in summer opening times at the two Isle of Wight rubbish tips. Ed

Farmers and landowners fed up with dealing with the aftermath of fly-tipping in the countryside are calling for a concerted campaign to educate householders not to use illegal waste carriers to dump their rubbish and more prosecutions to act as a stronger deterrent.

The CLA which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses has responded to a government consultation on ways to tackle crime and duty of care in the waste sector.

200% countrywide increase in fly-tipping

The organisation says its members (across the country) reported an 200% increase in fly-tipping on private land in just three years and is supporting the government proposal to introduce fixed penalty notices for householders who do not dispose of their waste through proper legal channels.

CLA Regional Surveyor, Tim Bamford said:

“Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. Almost two thirds of private rural landowners suffer from repeated fly-tipping incidents and are fed up with clearing away other people’s rubbish and paying for the privilege. “Introducing a fixed penalty notice for householders who pass their waste on to unauthorised waste carriers would be a useful deterrent. However, to really tackle the crime, raising awareness of the risks of being caught and bringing forward more prosecutions are the right methods that will bring about a real change in behaviour. “Without better understanding from the public and the right legal deterrents in place, fly-tipping will continue to increase exponentially and further blight the countryside.”

Free drops for illegal flytipping victims

The CLA also proposes that victims of fly-tipping on private land should be allowed to dispose of the illegal waste free of charge at local tips.

Mr Bamford said:

“It is a complete injustice that private landowners who experience fly-tipping are then subject to becoming a criminal themselves if they do not clear up and pay for the mess to be disposed of. “If they must clear it up themselves they should not be charged for disposing of it legally.”

Image: robhurson under CC BY 2.0