Find out more about what Ryde School has to offer at their Virtual Open Morning

Pupils working in Ryde School Sixth Form

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

Aerial view of Ryde School

Virtual Open Morning
If you’re considering education options for your child or children, register for the virtual Open Morning taking place on 6th February 2020 between 10am to 1pm.

There will be live Q&A sessions with the Head Master, Heads of School, parents, pupils and the boarding houses, and it’s also a great opportunity to hear more about their excellent GCSE results and A level and IB results.

Pupil in junior school science lab

An Island school with a global outlook
Ryde School welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – from West Wight to Ventnor – but also many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

Sixth Form pupils in class

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

Bembridge boarding house

A vibrant and supportive community
Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

Primary School pupils learning to play the violin

The school offers full, flexi and weekly boarding options and there is an exciting extra-curricular programme, including competitive sailing.

Ryde School Pupils collecting GCSE Results

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 5, 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Register to take part
The Ryde School Virtual Open Morning takes place on Saturday 6th February 2021 between 10am and 1pm.

To take part you need to register for the event via the Ryde School Website.

You’ll then be contacted via email with the relevant link to the Virtual Open Morning with all the meeting codes for the videos and tours etc. 

Science students at Ryde School

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

