Find out who will be new Scrutiny Committee Chair: Live Coverage

The extraordinary meeting was called after accusations the decision to not elect a new chair of Scrutiny at the full council meeting last week was “bulldozed through” by Conservative councillors.

Live reporting

Members of the Isle of Wight full council will be gathering at County Hall from 5pm for an extraordinary meeting tonight (Wednesday).

The meeting has been called by Island Independents, Labour and Liberal Democrat members after it was alleged the decision to not elect a chair at the full council meeting was bulldozed through by Conservative councillors. An accusation refuted by the newly-elected Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart.

Image: sskennel under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 1st February, 2017 4:45pm

By

Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

1 Comment

  1. Geoff Lumley


    1.Feb.2017 8:12pm

    I stay out of the ‘prayers’ part of he meeting, along with another councillor, as I am an atheist and I am of the firm view they have no part in a secular Council meeting. I should not have been been discriminated against by the Chair and his Christian adviser when the entire Council is remembering previous members.

.

