New Isle of Wight App helps you find gluten-free, dairy-free or meat-free options

For those Islanders and visitors to the Isle of Wight who struggle to find gluten-free, dairy-free or meat-free options when shopping or dining out, this new App should come in handy.

The FreeFromWight App lists hundreds of venues across the Isle of Wight, with every listing showing the number of ‘FreeFrom’ options available, including menus and stock lists, with offers that users can redeem when purchasing.

Founders: “Dining FreeFrom should be easy”

FreeFromWight was founded by Isle of Wight born and bred duo Simon Davis (48) and Ellis Lynas (19).

They said,

“Dining FreeFrom should be easy. We realised there were many local eateries and shops catering for specific diets, however, finding them was too time consuming, menus are not always marked, and it only takes a few unhappy experiences to lose confidence.”

‘Eat with Confidence’

The founders go on to say,

“It has never been easier to discover over one hundred eateries and shops catering for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan diets on the Isle of Wight. Search by diet, cuisine and location, see the number of FreeFrom options available, and browse menus and stocklists.”

Find out more

Subscription to the App costs £1.99 per year. To find out more, pop over to the FreeFromWight Website.