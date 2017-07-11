Large sections of the front a house in Ventnor have fallen off: Photos

A house, close to Ventnor’s town centre, has lost large section of its frontage this evening.

The shocking photos sent to OnTheWight show large sections of the front bay of the building having fallen down.

All three upper floors of the building of the house, on the corner of Alexandra Gardens and Pier Street that leads down to the seafront in Ventnor, have collapsed.

Residents tell OnTheWight that the fire service is concerned about further collapse, so have increased the size of the cordon around the building – even requesting that the car park of the Winter Gardens, down the hill from the house, be closed.

Police are also on the scene.

Click on image to see larger versions



Our thoughts are with all those who live at the property.

Thanks to John and Ashleigh Louise Copping for the photos.

