Large sections of the front a house in Ventnor have fallen off: Photos

Large sections of the front a house in Ventnor have fallen off. The fire service, concerned, cleared the Winter Gardens car park below.

Alexander gardens collapse -two wide

A house, close to Ventnor’s town centre, has lost large section of its frontage this evening.

The shocking photos sent to OnTheWight show large sections of the front bay of the building having fallen down.

All three upper floors of the building of the house, on the corner of Alexandra Gardens and Pier Street that leads down to the seafront in Ventnor, have collapsed.

Residents tell OnTheWight that the fire service is concerned about further collapse, so have increased the size of the cordon around the building – even requesting that the car park of the Winter Gardens, down the hill from the house, be closed.

Police are also on the scene.

House front collapse in Alexandra Gardens, Ventnor

House front collapse in Alexandra Gardens, Ventnor by Ashleigh Louise Copping

Fire Service on Pier Street

Our thoughts are with all those who live at the property.

Thanks to John and Ashleigh Louise Copping for the photos.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 11th July, 2017 10:15pm

By

