Grab the last few tickets for Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra’s next concert

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra will be performing a varied programme of music at the Medina Theatre on Saturday 18th January 2020 which will be suitable for all ages.

For this concert they will be under the baton of their guest conductor, Cathal Garvey.

The concert will open with the humorous concert overture “Street Corner” by Rawsthorne. Despite being a prolific composer in his time, this is the work for which he is best known.

Solo performance

The Orchestra will be joined by French Horn soloist Joel Roberts for a performance of the Horn Concerto No. 1 by Richard Strauss.

Joel graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 2017 and is now in great demand as both an ensemble player and soloist.

Joel Roberts

Island links

Richard Strauss was a French Horn player and he had links to the Isle of Wight having visited at least twice staying at what was until recently the Ocean Hotel in Sandown.

The principal work in the concert will be a performance of the suite of music from the ballet “The Firebird” by Stravinsky. The cleverly crafted suite is known to be a tour de force for any orchestra!

Music by Holst and Smetana will also be featured in the concert

Book now

The concert will start at 7.15pm and there are a few tickets available from the Medina Theatre box office (call 01983 823884).

Full concert details can be found on the Orchestra’s Website.

News of this event shared by Tim on behalf of Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh