Grants between £3,000 and £16,000 available for Isle of Wight community projects

The Isle of Wight Foundation is reminding charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight that there is still time to apply for grants of between £3,000 and £16,000 for eligible projects.

Funding is made available each year for good causes on the Isle of Wight by the companies behind Island Roads – Ringway Island Roads, Meridiam and Vinci Concessions.

To date more than £500,000 has been given to Island groups that help people to access employment or tackle social exclusion.

Horton: We look forward to receiving applications

Philip Horton, chair of the Isle of Wight Foundation said,

“We know the last year has been difficult for charities and we want to remind them that we have funding available to support them in their work. In the past, funding from our foundation has been used by groups to purchase minibuses, deliver training courses, pay for building repairs and source equipment such as iPads and laptops. “It has been heartening to learn about the difference the funding has been able to make to people’s lives – either by connecting them with others to combat loneliness or provide them with the skills to enter meaningful employment. “We look forward to receiving applications for a share of the £80,000 we are making available to Island groups this year.”

Don’t miss the deadline

Applications can be made until 7th May, full details can be found on the Website.

Any organisations wishing to have an informal chat about their project prior to making an application should contact the Isle of Wight Foundation administrator by emailing [email protected]

