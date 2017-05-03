Happening now – New floating bridge being attached to the Isle of Wight (photos)

The process of tethering the new floating bridge to the Isle of Wight is underway.
The new floating bridge has arrived in the waters between East Cowes and Cowes, in the waterway where it will live its working life.
Attaching the chains
This morning engineers have begun to attach the chains, starting on the East Cowes side. Tugs are in place to aim the moving of the Floaty.
Allan Marsh, who has many years experience watching the coming and goings of the floating bridge, says that this is unusual as it’s normally done from the other side.
Allan has been taking some great photos of the process.
What’s different?
As photos of the various stages of the construction of the new Floating bridge have been seen, the impression has been that it was massive, but Allan says, now it’s in place, it doesn’t look that much larger than the previous one.
It certainly appears wider, with four lanes for vehicles instead of three, enabling more vehicles to travel. The length, says Allan, looks about the same as the old one. At low tide it stretches a quarter of the way across the river, if that.
Foot passengers only go on one side of the craft now – Looking out to the Solent, so on the right hand side as you look from East Cowes. They’ll have the option of a higher deck as well as the glass-lined lower deck.
Click on images to see larger versions
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh
Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 11:20am
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ffS
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel
.
eastcowes
3.May.2017 11:52am
Still looks longer, and did from the vehicle ferry the other day (may be an optical illusion that it appears the same size due to the glass and width). I also looked at it a few minutes ago and it seems to stretch further out if you look at the tips of both prows (not the body) than what Allan thinks, though I appreciate his experience (and mine as well!) ;-) I like the prow as that may reduce the number of ‘beachings’. But pedestrians will have to disembark from upstairs as well? Won’t that take a longer time?? I generally don’t have a good feeling about this bridge long term, because of the changes underneath t the slipway work and its size as well. Hopefully it will work out.
eastcowes
3.May.2017 11:53am
And nice photos, Allan! As always…
tosh
3.May.2017 12:15pm
I do like the look of the new floating bridge but i am not sure i would pay £1-50 to use it