Act now to have your work included in the ‘Undecided Earth’ art exhibition

Julie shares details of this exhibition on behalf of Undecided Art Collective and invites readers to take part. Ed

As reported last week, the Island’s Undecided Art Collective is holding an exhibition called ‘Undecided Earth’, an exhibition about the Ecological Emergency.

This follows the autumn uprising of Extinction Rebellion in London, which brought together 40,000 people who protested against government inaction and saw some 2,000 people arrested.

Exhibiting artists at Undecided Earth include Tania Dixcey, Rachael Berry, Cooly Haste, Teresa Grimaldi, Holly Maslen, Julie Hutchison and many others.

Bring your own art to Undecided Earth

The Collective now invites the wider community to bring work to the Undecided Earth exhibition.

This might be in the form of placards that were taken to the Extinction Rebellion protest marches or School Strike marches – or other forms of art that you may not have shared or exhibited before.

Write ‘Letters of the Earth’

We are also asking for ‘Letters to the Earth’. The letters will be collected into a series of writings and poetry to go on display. For some inspiration, head over to letterstotheearth.com and watch their video on love, loss, hope and action.

Tackling the ecological crisis is going to need communities working together. We’d like this exhibition to be a community of voices of all ages and backgrounds expressing our thoughts and feelings together.

Have you work included

Please bring your work to Ventnor Exchange on Friday 1st November from 3-6pm.

Please label your work on the back. Letters should be written on one side of the paper so that they can be displayed. For any queries, please email xriw.info@gmail.com

We particularly welcome entries from children, the voices of the future.

Launch event

The Exhibition launch event takes place on Saturday 2nd November from 6.30pm onwards.

Entry is free and the bar will be open for hot drinks, soft drinks, cocktails and craft beers. Everyone is welcome.

The exhibition runs until 16th November 2019.

Image: © Julie Hutchinson