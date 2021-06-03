High praise for Isle of Wight Shared Lives scheme in first CQC inspection

A scheme supporting carers who use their homes to look after vulnerable adults has been rated ‘good’ in its first Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection since launching.

Shared Lives was inspected in April and was given a good rating by inspectors.

Living independently in their community

Launched in 2018, the initiative helps people with learning or physical disabilities, autism, a sensory impairment or mental health condition to live independently in their community.

In the report, inspectors said,

“People told us they were happy living within their Shared Lives homes and felt supported to live their lives in the way they wished to do so. Shared Lives carers spoke about people with kindness and compassion.”

Rated ‘Good’

The service was rated ‘good’ in all five key areas of care — safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led — as well as good overall.

Inspectors found:

appropriate systems were in place to protect people from the risk of harm or abuse;

Shared Lives carers were recruited safely and had received appropriate training and support;

there were sufficient staff to support people’s needs;

safe systems were in place should people require support with medicines;

safe procedures were in place to prevent and control the risk of infections, including COVID-19;

people’s independence was central to the support provided;

people, Shared Lives carers and senior support worker all felt the service was well-managed.

Love: Providing more options for people to be able to live full lives

Welcoming the findings, Cllr Karl Love, Cabinet member for adult social care, said all those involved in the scheme should feel very proud.

He said,

“When the council introduced the Shared Lives service under the department’s Care Close to Home strategy, it was because it wanted to provide more options for people to be able to live full lives, as members of their communities, in a home they could call their own, with the care and support they need. “Shared Lives carers, as this inspection by CQC reveals, have been helping people to achieve that ideal: they support adults with learning disabilities to live with them, as part of their family. And they are doing so really well according to the CQC. “Equally, the report reveals just how well the council’s Shared Lives small team of officers is supporting the recruitment, training and support of shared lives carers. “We look forward to future successes as they move forward in a changing world.”

To read the report in full, visit Shared Lives Isle of Wight.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: saucysalad under CC BY 2.0