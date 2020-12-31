Hovertravel’s weekend and bank holiday services switch to every two hours from tomorrow (updated)

With the Isle of Wight now under Tier 4 (stay at home) restrictions, Hovertravel has announced that from tomorrow (Friday 1st Jan 2021) it will be switching its weekend and bank holiday timetable to every two hours, instead of hourly from 0815 to 2030.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, said,

“With the Isle of Wight joining Portsmouth in Tier 4 and the subsequent restrictions imposed on travel for residents in both areas, Hovertravel is adapting its operation to run a service which supports the community in its time of need and keeps the business both resilient and sustainable for the future. “Passenger demand has fallen significantly with the extension of Tier 4 to both sides of the Solent and we are reviewing our operation daily. The senior team at Hovertravel is prepared to implement further amends to our timetable at short notice and ask for understanding of our customers as we manage this fast-changing situation.”

Taking Wightlink’s commuters

Earlier this month, Wightlink suspended the Fastcat service, with their commuters being advised to travel on the Hover instead.

Hovertravel say they are fully committed to continuing to be a critical community service between the Isle of Wight and the mainland.

Supporting medical professionals

Hovertravel’s Island Rescue service is still supporting the medical professionals on the Island with stretcher patients travelling since March and its fast freight service is serving the Royal Mail alongside pharmacies and other businesses on the Island.

Hovertravel’s revised timetable is available on their Website.

5.05pm 31st Dec 2020 – Amendment including “weekend and bank holiday timetable”