How ‘local’ are your candidates and does it even matter?

With less than a week until the 2021 council elections things are really hotting up in political circles on the Isle of Wight.
Here at News OnTheWight there have been a flurry of emails and messages from residents about claims made in election leaflets. Overwhelmingly they are about Conservative letters or leaflets.
“I’m local”?
In the Cowes West and Gurnard ward the Conservative candidate Tim Jeffreys says he’s the best candidate because he is local, making a point that the Independent candidate, long-time IW councillor Paul Fuller, lives in Northwood.
His leaflet and letter was shared with News OnTheWight by a resident in the ward who said,
“According to the electoral roll Mr Jeffreys doesn’t live in the ward either.
“Perhaps he’s confused about the boundaries, but it would be good if he could apply the same suitability criteria to himself as to other candidates.”
News OnTheWight has written to Mr Jeffreys asking whether he lives in the ward and will update once we hear back.
Parking meter saga
The resident went on to point out that Jeffreys also takes the credit for halting the introduction of parking meters on Gurnard sea front.
As reported by News OnTheWight last year, it was Cllr Fuller who initiated a campaign and petition (with 3,000+ signatures) to withdraw the parking meter proposal put forward by the Conservative administration, who went on to reject it.
The resident added,
“Mr Jeffreys has recently struck a deal with the leader of the council to delay the introduction of the meters until after the election, in my view simply as a vote winning exercise without any guarantee of parking remaining free on the sea front.
“The final sting in the tail of Mr Jeffreys’ communication is the glossy fold out pamphlet featuring photos of him at various landmarks around the ward, but it was printed in Chandler’s Ford. So much for supporting local businesses.
“As a resident of Cowes West and Gurnard, I just want to see candidates show genuine integrity, capability and support for the Island. I haven’t got time or the appetite for misinformation and misdirection.”
Thursday, 29th April, 2021 6:58pm
By Sally Perry
