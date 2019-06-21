HTP Apprenticeships can lead to an excellent career and provide a real alternative to university

It’s that time of the year when students who have just completed their GCSE exams will be considering their options for September.

It may be the case that you, or a friend or relative, is looking for something other than the more academic route, but don’t know where to start.

You can start earning straight away

If you’re keen to join the world of work – and start earning straight away – an Apprenticeship could be for you.

With the highest quality training from the Island’s only OFSTED Outstanding Apprenticeship provider, an Apprenticeship with HTP will set you on an excellent career pathway.



Vast range of opportunities

The range of opportunities through an Apprenticeship is vast – with a variety of vocational subjects and levels to choose from.

HTP Apprenticeship College specialises in providing high quality Apprenticeships in: Professional Cookery, Hospitality, Business Administration, Retail, Customer Service, Management, Health and Social Care. As well as Fitness Instructing, Nail Technology, Childcare and Education.

There’s no doubt that an Apprenticeship will make a real difference to you as a person – and develop your future prospects.

Kimberly’s story

One such success story is Kimberly Waite. When she finished her GCSEs at Cowes Enterprise College in 2016, Kimberly didn’t quite have the grades she needed for the Level 2 Childcare course she wanted to join, so opted for a Level 1 BTEC First Diploma 1 Health and Social Care instead.

After a successful year, she moved on to the Level 2 Childcare course and has now just completed the Level 3 Diploma in Children’s Learning and Development.

Thanks to the support from HTP and her drive to to succeed, just three years after leaving school without the grades she needed, Kimberly is now working at Little Acres Childcare Centre in Carisbrooke.

Not only that, but as well as her vocational qualifications, Kimberly sat her GCSE maths and English exams this year too, setting her up for a great career path.

Kimberly and her Training Consultant, Becky Wollweber

“Really would recommend anyone leaving school to speak to HTP”

Kimberly said,

“I would like to thank everyone at HTP Apprenticeship College. They have been incredibly supportive. I have Cerebral Palsy and I’ve been treated exactly the same as everyone else. HTP is a relaxed and friendly environment. “They helped me find work experience at West Wight Nursery and the manager, Kim Tyrell was so supportive. “I benefitted so much from this part of the course. I really would recommend anyone leaving school to speak to HTP.”

Full-time career focused programmes

If an Apprenticeship is not for you just yet, why not consider one of HTP’s full-time career focused programmes, starting at level 1, 2, or 3.

These begin in September 2019 at their Riverbank Campus in Newport, and all include a work placement and the opportunity to progress on to an Apprenticeship.

Subjects include: Professional cookery, Business and Administration, Health and Social Care, Customer Service, Hospitality and Tourism, Sports and Fitness, Retail and Sales, Childcare and Education, Nails and Beauty, and Horse Care and Riding.

HTP know their stuff

HTP Apprenticeship College have years of experience in helping young people get the career they want.

Their friendly, sector-experienced team are all committed to ensuring the best outcomes for their learners, in a professional, nurturing environment.

‘Outstanding’ training provider

Not only that but you can be assured that the training you receive from HTP is of the highest standard.

They are the only OFSTED Outstanding Apprenticeship provider on the Isle of Wight, and continue to achieve high success rates across all programmes.

Find out more at Open Day

HTP have two campuses on the Isle of Wight, both conveniently based in Newport.

If the opportunities an Apprenticeship can bring sound of interest, why not head to the Open Day on Wednesday 3rd July (2pm – 6pm) at the Riverbank Campus in Newport (just north of the Bargeman’s Rest) to find out more.

Visit HTP’s Website for more information, case studies and details of how to sign up.

Our thanks to HTP for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.