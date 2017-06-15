I’m in the Garden: Four artists come together for Ryde Arts Festival

Just over a year ago, we wrote about the artist residency on an allotment for Isle of Wight artist, Jo Hummel-Newell.

The project – as part of the Ryde Art Festival – has been evolving over the past year and next month, Jo shares the fruits of her latest work as she invites three other artists to join her in an exhibition exploring social integration and circular economy.

Where and when

I’m in the Garden takes place at the brilliant Depozitory in Nelson Street, Ryde (worth going simply to check our this great venue) between 30th June and 9th July and then by appointment until 17th July.

As well as being able to see Jo’s latest work, there’ll be work from Adam Gillam, Hermione Allsopp and Laura Hathaway.

Find out more

You can read more about I’m in the Garden exhibition on the dedicated Website, where you’ll also find a gallery of images and artist bios.

Listings for all Ryde Arts Festival events can be found on Events OnTheWight.

Image: © Adam Gillam

Location map

View the location of this story.