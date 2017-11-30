Isle of Wight singer and dancer features in latest Chicane track

An Isle of Wight singer and dancer is the star of the latest track from Electronica record producer, Chicane.

Hannah Robinson grew up in Shanklin and since the age of 18 has worked professionally as a singer and a dancer in productions all over the world.

She now works in the fitness industry, teaching dance and gigging from time to time.

Lead vocals on Gorecki

Gorecki by Chicane was released earlier this week and Hannah features on lead vocals.

Earlier today, she told OnTheWight,

“I’ve known Chicane for over a year now, we met through work friends and got chatting over a mutual interest in music. “He’s brilliantly talented and an extremely nice, down to earth person! He mentioned he was working on some new projects and asked if I fancied putting down some vocals. “I think you should grab every opportunity as no matter what comes from it, the experience alone is always a positive…so I went and had a few recording sessions with him.”

Hannah went on to add,

“We recorded a few tracks to try different sounds out and Gorecki was recorded back in the spring time. “Chicane has a new album coming out very soon, a tour next year and it’s really exciting to see how it will all develop. “It’s been a chance of a lifetime for me and I’m just thrilled to have been able to work with him.”

Video shot on the Isle of Wight

The video for Gorecki by Chicane with vocals by Hannah was shot on the Island about a month. Hannah said the West Wight provided a magical backdrop for the day and they were blessed with the weather!.

It was shot by “an amazing director and film crew from London”.