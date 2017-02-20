Island Independents announce alternative budget: ‘Care and compassion, not desks and pens’

Leader of the Island Independent Group of councillors, Julia Baker-Smith, shares details of their alternative budget.

This follows the release of the proposed budget by the Conservative Alliance administration at the beginning of the month. Ed

Care and compassion, not desks and pens

Island Independents have developed and published a fully costed Budget proposal for 2017/18 which is legal and balanced and will be presented at full council on Wednesday.

This alternative budget, which is compassionate to the needs of the Island’s most vulnerable residents, reduces the cost of rising Council Tax bills, ensures that money is spent on care when severe cuts to Social Care are being implemented locally and nationally and slashes Conservative proposals to spend more money on running machines and refurbishments to County Hall.

The Independent group are suggesting careful investments, a wider business working partnership, innovation and a number of well researched schemes that will increase revenue income over the next three to five years, through such means as property development and increased commercial activity.

Speaking today, Independent group Leader Cllr Baker Smith said:

“We have worked hard to develop this budget which reflects a responsible balance between financial reductions, maintaining essential services and protecting our old and vulnerable residents whilst still planning for the medium and long term future of our Island. “The proposals concentrate on the interests and needs of residents rather that the slash and burn approach of the Con-Ukip administration, who have proposed cuts for Social Care that are dangerous, speculative and create serious risks for people in need.”

Independent proposals include:

Reduced cuts in adult social care protecting the most vulnerable elderly and disabled residents

Retaining current opening hours at Lynnbottom tip and Afton marsh

No charge for replacement bins

Protecting the youth offer

Saving short breaks fun-days for disabled children

Freezing floating bridge charges

Additional planning enforcement officer and development control officer

