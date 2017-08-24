Island Line could see a half-hourly service says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, Ed

Island MP, Bob Seely, has discussed the future of the Isle of Wight’s train service with senior representatives of new franchise holder South Western Railway (SWR).

He met with senior managers Joost Noordewier and Emma Wiles at Ryde Pier Head this week to talk about the new operator’s plans for much-needed investment in Island Line.

Consultation on rolling stock options

The new operator has pledged to consult on the future of Island Line in the coming weeks, setting out a range of options for rolling stock and infrastructure with the ultimate aim of submitting plans to the Government.

Seely: “Island Line is a popular train service”

Speaking after the meeting, Bob said:

“I was pleased to meet with SWR on the Island to talk with them about the scale of improvement needed. We have suffered from significant underinvestment in the Island’s rail service for many years. “Island Line is a popular train service, and it’s essential that we now work with the new franchisee, the Isle of Wight Council, the Community Rail Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the best possible plans are put forward that makes it fully fit-for-purpose. This includes securing more modern rolling stock, a half-hourly service, station improvements and better promotion of the route. “The Pier itself is in need of serious infrastructure work to ensure the long-term continuation of train services to and from the Esplanade. Network Rail will be a key partner in delivering this upgrade, and I look forward to receiving details of their current review of the state of the Pier, and the work needed.”

An important part of the network

Joost Noordewier, SWT’s Commercial and Business Development Director, added: