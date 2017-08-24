Island Line could see a half-hourly service says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, Ed
Island MP, Bob Seely, has discussed the future of the Isle of Wight’s train service with senior representatives of new franchise holder South Western Railway (SWR).
He met with senior managers Joost Noordewier and Emma Wiles at Ryde Pier Head this week to talk about the new operator’s plans for much-needed investment in Island Line.
Consultation on rolling stock options
The new operator has pledged to consult on the future of Island Line in the coming weeks, setting out a range of options for rolling stock and infrastructure with the ultimate aim of submitting plans to the Government.
Seely: “Island Line is a popular train service”
Speaking after the meeting, Bob said:
“I was pleased to meet with SWR on the Island to talk with them about the scale of improvement needed. We have suffered from significant underinvestment in the Island’s rail service for many years.
“Island Line is a popular train service, and it’s essential that we now work with the new franchisee, the Isle of Wight Council, the Community Rail Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the best possible plans are put forward that makes it fully fit-for-purpose. This includes securing more modern rolling stock, a half-hourly service, station improvements and better promotion of the route.
“The Pier itself is in need of serious infrastructure work to ensure the long-term continuation of train services to and from the Esplanade. Network Rail will be a key partner in delivering this upgrade, and I look forward to receiving details of their current review of the state of the Pier, and the work needed.”
An important part of the network
Joost Noordewier, SWT’s Commercial and Business Development Director, added:
“Island Line is an important part of the South Western Railway network, and we have already taken steps to increase its profile as part of our offering – including the promotion of the Isle of Wight as a destination in its own right.
“When we put forward our bid for the franchise, we set out our commitment to working with Islanders and their local representatives to develop a viable future for the Island Line and put it on a more sustainable footing. As the local MP, Bob will play an important part – alongside the Isle of Wight Council and other interested parties – in helping shape our future plans and hopefully supporting our proposals when they are submitted to the Government next year.
“Our consultation on the future of Island Line will begin in the coming weeks, setting out a range of options to stakeholders for rolling stock and infrastructure. We hope to secure strong community backing for our plans, and to submit our plans to the Department for Transport with this support.”
Thursday, 24th August, 2017 2:21pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAE
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Train, Travel
.
Steve Goodman
24.Aug.2017 3:29pm
Bob: “Network Rail will be a key partner in delivering this upgrade, and I look forward to receiving details of their current review of the state of the Pier, and the work needed.”
I am one of those looking forward to Bob and others acting on the details of the unwelcome financial and other costs of our rail system’s needless fragmentation, as reported regularly in Private Eye and elsewhere.
For example: unlike the privatised rail franchises, NR is part of the Department for Transport (reckless privatisation of that part of our system was reversed after too many people were killed). Last year, the NR debt rose by £4.7bn to £46.3bn, and train punctuality fell even further below target.
On the last day before Bob and his parliamentary friends began their summer recess, transport secretary Chris Grayling (previously known for things like what he did to the prison and probation services) announced the u-turn on the (only part completed) promised rail electrification projects, and the delay of the expected ‘statement of funds available’ and ‘high level output specification’ for NR’s 2019-2014 programme.
Some possible good news: Grayling says NR needs to step up infrastructure renewal to maintain safety and improve punctuality, but the bad news is that he also admits that his department’s NR isn’t efficient enough.
For Bob (who as a newly elected MP does at least not share his colleague’s history of ‘lazy acceptance of the system’s needless fragmentation’), a helpful last word from the current Eye: ‘Ending the rail-franchising farce would be an easy first step towards reunifying the network under competent and coordinated leadership by rail managers. The alternative is to perpetuate a system so sclerotic and inefficient that passengers will suffer never-ending fare rises and more broken promises, while taxpayers gasp at the humongous debt NR is clocking up in their name.’