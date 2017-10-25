Kay shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Island Neurological Network is an umbrella organisation formed in 2014 and is run by peer volunteers.

It connects those living with a neurological condition, their family and friends, with support, information and advice they need on the Isle of Wight.

Our next Information Cafe is on Thursday 2nd November 2-4pm at St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road, Newport PO30 1LW.

‘Safe Haven Service’

Our speakers at this cafe will be from the new ‘Safe Haven Service’ which offers community mental health support and The Independent Living Centre.

Free refreshments will be provided.

Get in touch

For more information please contact Kay Smith on 07762 756 149.

Alternatively Email: islandneurologynetwork@gmail.com

We can also be found on Facebook (Neurological Network – INN).

Image: chocolate-grass under CC BY 2.0