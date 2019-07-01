Islanders invited to take part in ‘Demand Democracy Day’

Vix shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Islanders are invited to take part in the national ‘Demand Democracy Day’ this Saturday (6th July) as part of a UK wide campaign in 100 locations – from Burnley to Belfast – to call for urgent action in tackling reform of our electoral system.

The street stall in the centre of Ryde will be part of the largest mobilisation for proportional representation in recent history, and part of the ‘Make Votes Matter’ movement for change.

UK’s “undemocratic” First Past the Post voting system

It comes in the wake of growing frustration among voters about the state of British politics.

Campaigners say the UK’s “undemocratic” First Past the Post voting system makes a mockery of fair representation – and will be encouraging the public to sign a petition calling on Bob Seely MP to support a move to Proportional Representation.

Oglander: Everybody needs to feel their vote matters

Frances Oglander from Brading, who is helping to organise the Ryde stall, said,

“If we are going to make a difference to our planet, we all need a democracy where everybody feels engaged and everybody’s vote matters.”

Lowthion: Urgently need a fairer voting system

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson, added,

“The current voting system denies millions of voters a voice in Parliament. “From UKIP to Liberal Democrats, and Brexit Party to Greens: citizens feel forced to vote tactically, and this distorts the will of the British people and results in the current political crisis. “We urgently need a fairer voting system.”

Knaggs: Time we caught up with rest of developed world

Emma Knaggs, Grassroots Leader at Make Votes Matter, added:

“British democracy is in desperate need of radical overhaul so that our Parliament reflects the people and how they voted. The way to achieve this is through a system of Proportional Representation so that if a party gets 20 per cent of the votes, they win 20 per cent of the seats. “Most developed countries already take this for granted, but in the UK we’re still lagging behind with an antiquated system which completely distorts the will of the people. It’s time we caught up with the rest of the developed world by switching to a form of Proportional Representation.”

Everyone is welcome, from any political background or none, to help campaign for a fairer voting system.

You can join in at St Thomas Square, Ryde from 11am on Saturday.

