Isle of Wight anaerobic digestion plant to supply low-carbon electricity to Vestas

Black Dog Biogas, the owner and operator of an anaerobic digestion plant near Newport on the Isle of Wight, announces today (Monday) it has completed commissioning of a private wire to supply renewable electricity to Vestas’ neighbouring wind blade manufacturing facility.

Led by Black Dog Biogas and its manager Earth Capital, the initiative will supply low-carbon electricity to Vestas’ facility. Vestas will use this renewable electricity to manufacture offshore wind turbine blades that will generate low carbon power in wind farms. The project is the first-of-its-kind on the Isle of Wight.

Black Dog Biogas generates sufficient power to supply around 80% of Vestas’ needs, as well as around 1,200 homes on the Isle of Wight.

The anaerobic digestion plant

The Company’s biogas generates renewable electricity through anaerobic digestion, where organic matter, such as maize and grass, in this case 100% sourced from the Isle of Wight, are broken down by enzymes to produce biogas and biofertiliser.

Black Dog uses the biogas as a fuel in two combined-heat-and-power units to generate renewable heat and electricity. The nutrient-rich biofertiliser is spread back onto arable farmland on the Isle of Wight, helping to grow more crops for the Black Dog facility and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

This helps support a circular economy and avoids the use of carbon intensive fertilisers on the Island.

Luter: Island strategically important to growing offshore business

James Luter, Senior Factory Director at Vestas’ Isle of Wight facility said,

“Our plant on the Isle of Wight is strategically important to our growing offshore business. The UK is a world leader in offshore wind and the Government has unveiled ambitious plans to expand capacity further, a vision we wholeheartedly support. “We’re pleased that we can contribute to a more sustainable future, by now using renewable energy from Black Dog to manufacture our blades.”

Crook: Makes environmental and commercial sense

Dr Simon Crook, Director of Black Dog and Investment Director of Earth Capital said,

“This is a great opportunity for two neighbouring green businesses to deliver a scheme that both makes environmental and commercial sense. We could not have wished for a better partner with which to deliver this project. “Collaborations such as this are vital in helping the UK reduce carbon emissions and embrace renewable energy. Biogas is an important part of the low-carbon energy mix and it has the potential to reduce waste to landfill by converting household food waste into energy as well.”

Earth Capital, the manager of Black Dog Biogas, is invested in the project through the firm’s Nobel Sustainability Fund®, a multi-phase, multi-geography fund, which invests across the sustainable and impact private markets, accelerating companies for growth, expansion, and subsequent acquisition.

Harnessing the Green Industrial Revolution

Last year the UK Government announced a Ten Point Plan to mobilise government investment and to drive job creation to harness the Green Industrial Revolution.

Advancing offshore wind was recognised as a priority within the Ten Point Plan, with the UK setting an ambitious target of quadrupling the country’s offshore wind capacity by 2030.

