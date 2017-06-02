Isle of Wight author’s short stories a hit on Kindle

Mary shares details of her latest audiobook. Ed

Carisbrooke-based author Mary Grand has built on the success of her book of short stories “Catching the Light” by releasing it as an audiobook. She has teamed up with professional voice artist Petrina Kingham.

Mary said,

“I am so fortunate that Petrina agreed to narrate the audiobook. I have loved listening to her reading my stories, and I’m sure my readers will become listeners too when they hear the samples.”

The kindle ebook of the stories shot up to number 24 in Amazon’s Top 100 free books soon after publication, has attracted 87 reviews, and has had 24,000 downloads. There have also been healthy paperback sales.

Four short stories

It contains four stand-alone short stories featuring four women facing up to dramatic changes in their lives. The first, “The New Arrival” is set on the Island and was inspired by Mary’s experiences walking her cocker spaniel, Pepper. “Pepper introduced me to a whole new world of dogs and dog walkers. Although the people in the story are completely fictitious, the friendship and companionship the character finds are not,” said Mary.

“Catching the Light” followed Mrs Grand’s debut novel “Free to Be Tegan” and has itself been followed by a second novel “Hidden Chapters” and another book of short stories “Making Changes”.

Next project

Mary is now hard at work on her next novel, which is set on the Island, with the action based on a fictitious village close to Mottistone. She frequently joins other local authors promoting reading and was at Cowes Library on 27 May.

Petrina Kingham lives in Sussex but is a regular visitor to the Island and is also a dog-lover. She said,

“I love the Isle of Wight, and I particularly enjoyed talking about familiar Island settings in “The New Arrival.”

Sample the audiobook

“Catching the Light” the audiobook is available on Amazon. It can be sampled there and on Mary’s Website. Listeners can get it free if they sign up for a free trial with Amazon’s Audible. Mary’s books are all available via Amazon and her novels can be borrowed from Island libraries.