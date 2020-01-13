Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting

The latest Bus and Rail Users’ Group meeting offers an opportunity to question the programme manager for South Western Railway

island line train coming out of the tunnel in Ryde (in tilt shift mode)

If you are a bus or train user, this free public meeting being held on Saturday should be of interest.

Organised by the Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users’ Group (IWBRUG) the Public Meeting is an opportunity to ask questions, put your point of view to:

  • Richard Tyldsley, General Manager of Southern Vectis
  • Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Transport
  • Stewart Chandler, Principal Transport Officer for the IW Council, and
  • Andrew Mundy, Programme Manager for South Western Railway

The meeting takes place on Saturday 18th January at 11am at the Methodist Church Hall, Quay Street, Newport.

All are welcome and admission is free.

Monday, 13th January, 2020 8:28am

