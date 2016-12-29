Isle of Wight council to benefit from £1.5m windfall for community housing

This from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner. Ed
The Island’s MP, Andrew Turner has welcomed the news today that the Island will benefit from a windfall of over £1.5m from the new Community Housing Fund, but is urging the Council to reach out for ideas from the public on how it is spent.
The fund was created from higher rates of stamp duty on purchases of high value properties and second homes, and has been distributed to 148 local authorities with an average payout of £405,400.
The distribution this year has been on a formula using the numbers of holiday homes and and/or issues of housing unaffordability, but in future years will also be assessed on how the current allocation has been spent.
Vital they spend it wisely
Mr Turner commented:
“This fund will enable the Isle of Wight Council to deliver community-led housing to meet the needs of Islanders. It is vital they spend it wisely, and even more so as the levels of funding in future years will depend on their success with this year’s money.
“I urge them to reach out to the public to find appropriate places where small scale developments can take place which will meet the needs of our communities and deliver good, affordable houses for Islanders. We have received more than three times the average payout, as our needs are critical and this has been recognised by the Government.”
Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 29th December, 2016 5:14pm
Richard orchard
29.Dec.2016 6:08pm
More money for the council to blow on consultants and feathering there own pockets by the time that is done there won’t be any left to pay for the housing
steve stubbings
29.Dec.2016 6:13pm
Richard,
Could you please tell us who, on the council, feathers ‘there’ own pockets? It needs dealing with.
Thanks a lot.
yjc
29.Dec.2016 6:18pm
I wish I could believe this will be a success but I know it won’t be.
Richard orchard
29.Dec.2016 7:17pm
Steve
Sorry the feathering own pockets I shouldn’t of said. But the consultants part I meant.
septua
29.Dec.2016 7:23pm
I am sure one of the housing associations which provide housing on the island could make good and wise use of the money. They do not make profits or feather their own nests, but exist to help people in housing need.