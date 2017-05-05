Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Isle of Wight council election 2017: A breakdown of the statistics

You’ve now found out who your new councillor is, so you might be wondering how many votes they won by and what percentage of residents turned out to vote. OnTheWight has a breakdown of the detailed statistics.

announcing results at the count

As well as the live coverage throughout the count last night and this morning, OnTheWight has also put together this spreadsheet (below) with breakdown of all votes, percentage of vote and percentage of turnout.

64,488 residents chose not to vote
The turnout of voters was 44,578 (out of a possible 109,066). That’s 40.87% of the voting electorate, meaning that 64,488 residents chose not to vote.

The Conservatives took the majority and will lead the council for the next four years.

The breakdown of councillors is as follows:

  • 25 Conservative
  • 8 Independent
  • 3 Other/Unknown
  • 2 Liberal Democrat
  • 1 Labour
  • 1 Green

The stats
We’re awaiting confirmation of the number of postal and spoiled votes, which will make a slight difference to turnout percentage in the sheet below, but we thought we’d share it with you on the meantime as we may not get the updates until next week.

The newly formed full council will meet for the first time on 17th May at the Annual Council meeting, where the leader and chairperson will be appointed. The leader will then appoint their administration.

Friday, 5th May, 2017 6:18pm

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.
What readers say

