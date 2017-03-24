Island Independents: If elected, we’ll buy Red Funnel for Islanders

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news on behalf of the Island Independents. Ed
The Island Independents have announced that they are actively pursuing a number of options for the acquisition of Red Funnel from insurance giant Prudential.
Following last week’s news that investment arm of Prudential are to sell Red Funnel the Island Independents have been working towards participating in a bid for the company in the interests of the Isle of Wight.
Discussions with Red Funnel underway
Island Independent leader, Julia Baker-Smith and her team met with Red Funnel directors Kevin George and Murray Carter last week to open discussions.
Julia said:
“We are currently speaking with a number of potential investors and Red Funnel directors to prepare to put forward a bid immediately after the forthcoming May elections.
“One of our first actions, if and when re-elected, will be to seek to participate with partners to acquire this vital route to the Island, for the Island.”
Baker-Smith: “Keep the Island pound on the Island”
The company will be sold as a whole, and if there is participation by the Island, one of the goals will be to protect the continuation of the existing management so that there is no disruption to the day to day running and no loss of expertise or jobs.
“This appears to be a sound financial investment having looked at nine years of accounts, and while this will require the appropriate scrutiny and diligence, it makes perfect sense that if we are to commit funds for investment, we should invest in infrastructure that truly benefits the island economy.
“Having agreed as a full council through the treasury management strategy to borrowing of £200M for investments on and off the Island and to raise revenue and support the long term financial future of the Island, it seems just the sort of opportunity we should be investing in – to keep the Island pound on the Island and protect the future of our key transport connections.”
Regeneration
Cllr Luisa Hillard, East Cowes, added:
“Another advantage is that this could give us the ability to influence the regeneration activities in East Cowes, and of the Marine Industrial Quarter.”
Mounting a credible offer
Julia continued:
“We intend to put our resources and efforts into mounting a credible offer alongside partners and investors with whom a community oriented bid would be compatible.
“Between now and May we will undertake the background work necessary so that if and when returned at the forthcoming elections our immediate priority will be to pursue the bid.”
IOWTUC
24.Mar.2017 7:22am
What this does is it puts pressure on Wightlink.
Niton Wight Satin
24.Mar.2017 8:09am
You are right. If Red Funnel was owned by Islanders, most of us would travel on it and Wightlink would be forced to lower their prices to tempt people back.
We’d have a truly competitive ferry service.
Colin
24.Mar.2017 9:53am
@NWS
No, “we” wouldn’t. “We” would continue to use the ferry that was most convenient to the place “we” were going to and we were coming from.
Have you any idea of the costs of running a major business?
It is a business, not a cake stall at the WI.
Debbie Andre
24.Mar.2017 7:26am
This is exactly the innovative strategy and forward thinking that we need to overcome what has become a crippling obstacle to our island economy. It is only by taking control and breaking the duopoly that currently exists that we will enable the Island to be competitive as both a business and tourist destination. A bold move that proves that the Island Independents will capitalise on every opportunity to work for the benefit of island people if given the mandate to do so at the ballot box.
bbrown
24.Mar.2017 7:56am
Well that’s another fine mess you going to get us into!
The council could not even put aside the money to replace the floating bridge so what chance have they of finding the money to replace the Red Funnel car ferries in 15 years time?
Luisa Hillard
24.Mar.2017 8:28am
BBrown, Red Funnel as a company would continue to run as it is, with a management structure and financial plan decided by the Board. It would not be subsumed within the Council, nor be subsidised by Council Tax.
Suruk the Slayer
24.Mar.2017 8:33am
What do you suggest the benefits to islanders might be, Luisa?
Will it be run as a not-for-profit organisation, or will there be shareholders to satisfy?
Colin
24.Mar.2017 9:55am
@ suruk
If the IW Council were involved it would most definitely be not for profit whether intentional or not.
Suruk the Slayer
24.Mar.2017 10:08am
Did you not read the article. The Council would not run it, they and some “partners” would own it and keep the current management.
The difference would be the opportunity to run it on something other than the requirement to return as much profit as possible for the shareholders.
Colin
24.Mar.2017 10:10am
@suruk
tongue firmly in cheek in previous comment, mate.
bbrown
24.Mar.2017 9:59am
Luisa Hillard, so how do you expect to handle the £100 plus million that is going to be needed within the next 15 years for replacement ferries as they have a finite life span. That is without the investments that are going to be needed to replace Red Jed 3 and 4 which have a shorter life span.
Drone
24.Mar.2017 8:45am
It was the Conservative council who were supposed to put aside £3m for the floating bridge, then spent it.
Thanks for the reminder.
It was the Indies (namely Ian Stephens) who managed to get the Solent LEP to pay for it instead.
Carl Feeney
24.Mar.2017 8:02am
Surely this article has been published prematurely?…. April 1st is next weekend.
Could anyone please explain how these councillors, who have no experience with investing in £multimillion infrastructure projects…. intend to organise this deal (that will incur massive arrangement fees (even if unsuccessful) and then hope to influence the overall lessening of fares and increasing of schedules…. when that will obviously effect profit margins for the other stakeholders?
The island would be forced into buying an outdated business model that has massive overheads, huge logistical operations and poor reliability.
When it doesn’t go quite according to plan…. will the leader just “throw the towel in” to let others pick up the pieces of failure again?
When the Fixed Link begins operation, the Red Funnel vehicle ferry business will be virtually worthless.
This hasn’t been thought through at all… a political stunt at the very least.
Steve Goodman
24.Mar.2017 8:23am
?
When did “the Fixed Link” become a certainty?
If a FL is ever built, which continues to seem unlikely, won’t ferries still be needed if only as back up?
As RF is a profitable essential transport link, wouldn’t it be preferable to have local and/or national public control and benefit?
Hermit
24.Mar.2017 9:08am
Carl. it was either yourself, or your admirer Tim, who said, if people want to invest in a ferry service why not do it now as a challenge. The challenge looks like it’s been accepted and you’re running scared!
Colin
24.Mar.2017 9:56am
@ Mr. Feeney
Pot and kettle
Suruk the Slayer
24.Mar.2017 8:27am
An interesting idea. Who might these “partners and investors” that Cllr Baker-Smith mentions be?
Allowing Islanders to invest in the project with the benefit of discounted fares or priority bookings might present another opportunity.
Let us hope that this is a genuine election pledge and not just another example of post-truth electioneering.
Black Dog
24.Mar.2017 8:56am
While I support taking RF into public ownership I would not support the so-called independents, as they are, taking ownership. There still remains an element within the group that has been destructive.
My fears would include meddling and interference by certain members. I would be concerned about any paid placements on the board.
The idea is good but it smacks of electioneering. Is this the only manifesto they have and will it be immediately consigned to the bin as an aspirational document, like the last manifesto – Framework for change?
Steve Goodman
24.Mar.2017 9:10am
I’m reminded that the so-called conservatives were so destructive and divisive that Islanders voted them out of control in favour of the independents who did change things for the better (and without needing to do any illegal election spending).
Baz Taylor
24.Mar.2017 9:17am
We don’t want ferries dictating to us when we travel, whoever owns them! Just build the tunnel and be done with it!!
Steve Goodman
24.Mar.2017 9:32am
Why not just build the boat you need to ditch those dictators and be done with it rather than wait for the tunnel that is unlikely to be built?
Colin
24.Mar.2017 9:35am
The IW Council of any flavour is not capable of running diddly squat. It couldn’t run the theatres, the Winter Gardens or the Public Toilets. It signed up for a roads PFI with more potholes in it than the highways and a waste contract that only seems to waste money. It splashes money on feasibility surveys and consultants with gay abandon. It has the business acumen of a rosdkill badger.
If you want a ferry to play with, then get yourself down to the model shop and buy yourselves one and go float it on the canoe lake.
I haven’t heard so much unmitigated tosh since the Tories last press release.
Take a good hard look in the mirror in the morning to remind yourself of who you are.
Thanks very much for the offer, but I don’t want the council borrowing now £200 million to load the Island up with debt. I see the figure has now doubled from the original bonkers figure of £100 million.
This is utter madness. The whole lot of you muppetts are off your heads. Delusional doesn’t even go there. Send for the men in white coats and open up a new ward in Newcroft.
mywifesheelsare2high
24.Mar.2017 9:45am
Colin you are talking about things the Conservatives were incapable of running the Indies have people who are very capable most Councils have to find new income streams to make up for the lack of Government funding.
Colin
24.Mar.2017 9:59am
@ myfartoolong
Yes, income streams, not bottomless pits for depositing money they haven’t got.
Who are these capable Indies then? I haven’t seen any.
Steve Goodman
24.Mar.2017 10:10am
@ coloncontents
I have. And some capable others. Shame they don’t do more co-operating for the common good.
Suruk the Slayer
24.Mar.2017 10:10am
Again.
Read the article.
The council will not be “running” red funnel. They, sensibly, will leave that to the current management team.
Ken
24.Mar.2017 9:49am
It’s election time don’t forget…. the council are almost broke, so where will they get £200 million?? They are just looking for votes!!
Mat
24.Mar.2017 9:50am
This is the first step towards full public control of our ferries and in line with the general wishes for connectivity. Public Control over freedom of movement for Isle of Wight citizens is not in contradiction with any other forms of connectivity proposed. Also Public Control of routes is in line with previous arrangements where ferries were nationalised. It dismisses the argument that Councils cannot organise where businesses allegedly do so. Prices and timetables also are included in our control. The experience of privatisation is generally one of failure.
Tim
24.Mar.2017 9:56am
There seems to be some confusion here which I hope that the Independent group will clarify.
Are they proposing to make this investment purely to get a good return on the capital invested?
In which case we can expect no improvement in the service that Red Funnel already operate.
Or
Are they proposing to operate as a public service where the financial return is secondary to operating a 24/7 service at costs comparable to road crossings such as the Severn Bridge?
From the traveling perspective this would seem to be a far better option but I would guess that they would have to augment the existing fleet with some smaller, quicker vehicle ferries and presumably double up on slipways. And of course that would require further substantial investment.
electrickery
24.Mar.2017 10:07am
.
Once you have control you (we, as owners) can decide our priorities.
At present, an obscene amount of the fare price goes to satisfy shareholders (after paying loan interest, that is). It’s that which is the prize here – how it gets re-allocated is for the owners to decide.
SUPPORT THIS INITIATIVE!
Mariner58
24.Mar.2017 10:08am
The IW Council turned down Red Funnels expansion plans described by some as a ‘land grab’.
Conflicts of interest, use of public money contrary to government statements, legal complaints of unfair competition.
This has the makings of a saga to put Mr Feeney in the shade.