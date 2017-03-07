Isle of Wight Council Leader meets PM for second time: Talks IW ambitions and Brexit

Chris Whitehouse shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Conservative councillors. Ed
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, has met with the Prime Minister for high-level talks about the Isle of Wight and other issues.
Dave held the private meeting with Theresa May in London last week to discuss the Conservatives talking interim control of the council, future ambitions for the island and Brexit.
Dave said,
“This is the second time I have met the Prime Minister since I became leader and this shows the influence Island Conservatives have to talk to the highest in the land about our Island and what ambitions we have for it.
“It was an interesting meeting where I made the PM and others aware of several initiatives we’d like to implement, if we are elected in May.
“I also talked to her about Brexit and how pleased the majority of people on the Island were with her role and leadership on the issue. It was a positive meeting and I hope the first of many to come with her and her ministers.”
Tuesday, 7th March, 2017 9:37am
Colin
7.Mar.2017 9:53am
Who fancies a caption competition?
Here goes…
Dave explains his plans for HS2 from Shanklin to Niton.
Matt
7.Mar.2017 10:17am
IW Conservatives Election Campaign photo?
Matt
7.Mar.2017 10:29am
“Ok Dave, we will try a picture book”
Colin
7.Mar.2017 10:39am
“I’ve just pressed the panic button. You need to leave.”
juliancritchley
7.Mar.2017 10:04am
Looking at that picture, on a day when May has promised to throw 80% of our children on the educational scrapheap by bringing back grammar schools only for those deemed “deserving”, reminds me just how important it is to kick the Tories out.
Tell you what, Mr Stewart. If you’re so close to your Tory friends in Westminster, how come you didn’t get a secret sweetheart deal for the island, like Surrey did? How come you’re still putting up our council tax by 5% – more than twice the Labour proposal – and happy to slash our local services even further at the bidding of the national Tories?
It’s ridiculous to suggest that the same party which has slashed our council budget by nearly 50%, raised our taxes, and given our secondary schools to private companies run by blokes who think island children are “inbred”, has the best interests of ordinary islanders at heart.
Same old Tories. Take from those who haven’t, to give to those who have.
mywifesheelsare2high
7.Mar.2017 10:11am
I think Dave Stewart looks Presidential is this Fake News
tiki
7.Mar.2017 10:44am
‘Come on Theresa, we only need a few hundred thousand to do up County Hall, got to keep our snouts in the trough’. Or how about ‘We left the council in a critical condition, you really should thank the Indies for finding some money from nowhere’
Mehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
electrickery
7.Mar.2017 10:44am
Mr Stewart looks deeply affronted. Was it something she said? “You can’t be serious, Mr Stewart”, perhaps?
I note that there is absolutely no mention of the outcome of this “personal” meeting. Did someone mention PhotoShop?
Jonathan Phillips
7.Mar.2017 10:57am
Theresa: “I didn’t ask to see Tony Blackburn.”
Dave: “How very dare you!”
Mrs Retired Hack
7.Mar.2017 11:01am
Theresa May: “I’ve heard so much about you, Chris.”
Moptop
7.Mar.2017 11:10am
“And what do you do?” “I’m the Prime Minister.”
Robert Jones
7.Mar.2017 11:13am
A true meeting of minds, was there Dave? Let’s just say I doubt that.
There’s nothing wrong with photo-opportunities: we all do it, in politics, business, even religion, but let’s not pretend they’re anything more impressive or meaningful than that, it tends to rebound on us when we have absolutely nothing to show for them.