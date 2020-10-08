Isle of Wight council u-turn on housing plans for Seaclose Park

Plans to build new homes on greenfield land at Newport Harbour have been reconsidered by the Isle of Wight Council.

In deciding against building houses at the entrance to Seaclose Park, off Fairlee Road, the authority said it had taken into account the wishes of the local community, including strong representations from the local member, Councillor Matthew Price.

The council said it would look to concentrate on development of other parts of the harbour site — so called ‘brownfield’ land — as part of its ambitious Newport Harbour Masterplan.

Stewart: We need the right homes, in the right place

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“I can confirm today that the Cabinet report, to be considered at next month’s meeting, will take this on board and this part of the plan will be changed accordingly. “Our position is to secure development of affordable housing on the Island based on the evidence of need and with the support of the community. “We want to minimise the development on greenfield sites on the Island and will only look to do so in exceptional circumstances and with the right environmental approach. “A good example of this is the approved plan for the Branstone Farm site, near Arreton, where we will have affordable housing alongside our biosphere centre and jobs. “We need the right homes, in the right place and Islanders in need must be our priority.”

New housing strategy

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is due to meet later today (8th October) to consider a new housing strategy for the Island which has been developed in partnership with the public and private sector housing sectors over the past 12 months.

The strategy — which should not be confused with the Island Planning Strategy — is focused on building more homes that Island families can afford.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council