Isle of Wight County Press lose their first female editor as Emily Pearce leaves the world of news

The Isle of Wight County Press is losing their first female editor later this month, as Emily Pearce not only leaves the paper, but leaves the world of news for “a completely different sector”.

Last year Emily became the first female editor of the 136-year-old paper, but after 12 years at the County Press, she has decided now is the time to move on.

Holding power to account and speaking up for Island community

Emily told OnTheWight,

“I’ve absolutely loved working at the Isle of Wight County Press. I joined the paper as a trainee 12 years ago and was very proud to be appointed the first female editor. “I’ve worked with some incredible journalists over the years, who taught me the importance of holding those in power to account and speaking up for the Island community. “I will miss it very much, but I’m excited to take up a new role in a completely different sector and I know the paper will be in safe hands under previous editor Alan Marriott.”

Marriott: “One of the best journalists I have worked with”

The former editor, Alan Marriott, who moved into the role of Publisher at the now-Newsquest owned publication “for a spell”, said he was delighted to be returning to his previous role and wished Emily well.

“She is one of the best journalists I have worked with and adapted well to the post of editor. “She showed great determination in improving our online page impressions to a huge extent.”

Alan returns as Editor from 14th February, when he’ll be supported by a digital content editor.

We wish Emily all the best for the future. We’re sure she’s going to be a great asset wherever she goes.

