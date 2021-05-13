Isle of Wight Covid-19 appointments for aged 38 and over

You do not have to travel to the mainland for a Covid jab, unless you choose to do so

Healthcare worker preparing the Covid19 vaccine by DK Photography Isle of Wight

If you are aged 38 and over you should now be able to book your Covid-19 jab at the Riverside Vaccination Centre in Newport.

Eligible people should book online or call 119.

Keep trying
If when you attempt to book online but appointments slots are full, continue to keep checking the national booking system as more appointments will become available.

You do not have to travel to the mainland for a vaccination appointment, unless you choose to do so.

Open seven days a week
The Riverside Vaccination Centre in Newport is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm and you can choose an appointment slot best suited to you.

If you receive an invitation from your GP, you are asked to act on it as soon as possible.

