Isle of Wight Distillery pledges support for protection of Solent seagrass meadows

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust are delighted to announce a new partnership with The Isle of Wight Distillery. The Island-based distillery, and home of Mermaid Gin, has committed its support to the restoration and protection of the Solent strait’s internationally important seagrass meadows.

Seagrass gets its name from green, grass-like leaves which form extensive meadows underwater. It is one of only three marine flowering plants in the world.

Threat to the ‘the lungs of the ocean’

As well as providing a unique ecosystem for marine wildlife, seagrass captures carbon around 35 times faster than tropical rainforests – giving rise to its nickname as ‘the lungs of the ocean’.

Unfortunately, it is estimated that the UK has lost over 92% of its seagrass meadows in the last 100 years – which is why the distillery’s support is much needed.

Baker: Another step in journey to being an environmentally-responsible business

Xavier Baker, Co-Founder of the Isle of Wight Distillery said:

“Through our Net Zero initiative, we’re already supporting seagrass meadows abroad, but wanted to also have impact locally. The Solent’s very dear to us all at the distillery, so we’re delighted to be part of the #WilderSolent initiative. “Having gone plastic-free two years ago and then achieving Net Zero, it’s just another step in our journey to being an environmentally-responsible business.”

© Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

Solent ‘Marine Champions’

In addition to financial support, the Distillery team will take part in the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust ‘Marine Ambassador’ training scheme, where staff will have the opportunity to become Solent ‘Marine Champions’.

This will involve actively supporting activities such as intertidal and seagrass surveys and beach clean-ups.

© Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

Ferrero: This partnership will help inspire others

Dr Tim Ferrero, Senior Marine Biologist at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust commented:

“Enabling seagrass to restore to its historical levels needs a multi-faceted approach. Our Solent Seagrass Restoration Project is one part of the puzzle, but equally as important is increasing awareness and support for this incredible marine species. “This partnership will help inspire others and create a movement of businesses and individuals acting for seagrass, as well as other marine wildlife living in these waters. Together we will create a Wilder Solent”.

Image: © Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust