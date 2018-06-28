Isle of Wight Festival 2019 dates and Islander tickets announced

If you enjoyed this year’s Isle of Wight Festival experience and want to recreate it next year – regardless of the headliners – early bird tickets go on sale tomorrow with an Islanders’ discount.

rita ora at isle of wight festival 2018

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced today (Thursday) that next year’s event will take place 13-16 June 2019.

Organisers say this year was one of the Festival’s most successful weekends to date.

Festival director John Giddings said,

“From the response we are getting it appears to have been our best year so far! Having sold out in advance was fantastic, the acts on the weekend all delivered, the audience really took the 50th anniversary gold-themed day to heart, and the weather certainly helped.

“Here’s to 2019!”

Early birds go on sale Friday
Early Bird Tickets for the event will be available from 9am tomorrow (Friday 29th June).

  • Islander rate – £110
  • Children Under 12: Free
  • Weekend Camping – £140

Payment plans are available and prices subject to a booking fee and availability.

Thursday, 28th June, 2018 10:45am

