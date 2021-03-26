Isle of Wight Festival announce their line-up for 2021 event

As promised, the Isle of Wight Festival team have been working hard behind the scenes to bring an incredible array of artists to the island for the event’s brand new dates, 16th – 19th September 2021.

Confirmed today are a quartet of iconic names gracing the Main Stage over the festival weekend, with Liam Gallagher as Friday’s headliner; Saturday headliners Snow Patrol and David Guetta; and Sunday’s headliner Duran Duran, who will close the festival.

Festival promoter John Giddings said,

“Our audience always has an incredible time at the festival and we’re thrilled with the line-up on offer for them. “It’s a fantastic array of artists; from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival. “Over the coming months we’ll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone – audience, artists, staff, the community – is kept safe. See you in September!”



Other acts

Also performing over the festival weekend are Tom Jones and The Script plus All Saints, Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Becky Hill, Charlotte Jane, CHINCHILLA, Dylan John Thomas, Ella Henderson, Example, Foor, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Imelda May, James, James Arthur, James Vincent McMorrow, Jasmine Jethwa, Kaiser Chiefs, Lawson, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lucy Blue, Lyra, Maisie Peters, Maxïmo Park, Megan McKenna, New Rules, Primal Scream, Razorlight, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Sam Feldt (live), Sam Fender, Scouting For Girls, Seasick Steve, Shed Seven, Sigma (DJ set), Sophie Ellis-Bextor, STONE, Supergrass, The K’s, The Manor, The Snuts, Wet Leg and You Me At Six.

A summer staple

The Isle of Wight Festival is a summer staple guaranteed to provide unforgettable moments. It’s standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers in Seaclose Park. It’s watching the sun go down over the Main Stage, cheering as the fireworks light up the sky.

It’s revelling in over 50 years of musical history and discovering incredible new artists. It’s experiencing the inherently magical island atmosphere. It’s making friends for life and memories to last a lifetime.

News shared by Katie on behalf of Isle of Wight Festival. Ed