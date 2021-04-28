Isle of Wight glazing company step up to help charity

Following an act of wanton vandalism at the People Matter IW headquarters building, on the junction of Riverway and Bernard Way, in Newport, local glazing company Apex Glass Systems have stepped up to help out this Isle of Wight charity.

Last weekend there was an attempted break-in at The Independent Living Centre, which resulted in a large window getting smashed with the heavy base section of a traffic cone. Fortunately, entry was not gained to the building, but it left the charity with the remains of a window and a genuine security issue.

Apex covered the costs

One phone call to Apex Glass Systems set the wheels in motion as their expert staff handled everything from that moment on including very kindly offering to cover all the costs involved in repairing this senseless, unnecessary and unfortunate damage.

People Matter IW would like to publicly express their very grateful thanks to Robbie and Shaun, at Apex Glazing Systems, for their expertise and for their kindness in donating their time and materials.

What is People Matter IW?

As part of its work People Matter IW, the Island’s User Led Organisation, assists with, takes part in, hosts or facilitates, several groups for a wide range of lsland residents with differing support needs.

This includes groups for Older People, people with Learning Disabilities, Autism and Autistic Spectrum Conditions, Carers, people with Long-Term Conditions and the Isle of Wight Parent Carer Forum – Parents Voice IW. People Matter IW work very closely with many other local, affiliated organisations involved in and around health and social care.

The Independent Living Centre

The charity also run an Independent Living Centre offering totally unbiased free advice, information and guidance around coping when everyday tasks become difficult. The Independent Living Centre offers a ‘try-before-you-buy’ service.

Local residents can find out about aids which could enhance their lives and enable them to continue to live independently. Visitors can try out a wide variety of items, such as bathroom aids or even a specialist toilet, to help them in their day to day lives.

Find out more

People Matter IW and The Independent Living Centre, can be contacted on 241494. Email: [email protected] or by visiting their Website.

Apex Glass can be contacted at: [email protected] or by calling 07583 078132

News shared by Graham on behalf of IW People Matter. Ed

Image: Jilbert Ebrahimi under CC BY 2.0