Isle of Wight Key Stage 2 results: Where ‘standards’ have improved and fallen

Following last week’s report about Isle of Wight Key Stage 2 results, more detail about specific schools has been released.

The latest SATs results for ten-year-old boys on the Isle of Wight were among the worst in the country.

Figures published by the Department for Education (DfE), detailing the performance of every school based on Key Stage Two SATS results in 2018/19, testing reading, writing and maths, have revealed only 53 per cent of Year 6 boys on the Isle of Wight met the expected standard — the fourth lowest result in the country.

Girls better but still below average

Girls fared slightly better, with 65 per cent meeting expected standards. However, they were still fifth from bottom along with girls in five other local authority areas.

In eight of the Island’s primary schools, only one in two children met the expected standard — an improvement compared with 15 schools in the previous year.

Schools where ‘standards’ fell

Standards fell at 14 schools. The age-related expectation (ARE) score dropped by 20 cent at Gatten and Lake Primary School, by 18 per cent at Newport CE Primary School, and 17 per cent at Barton and Lanesend Primary Schools.

The Isle of Wight as a whole was fifth from bottom with two other local authority areas, Dudley and Rotherham.

Closer to national average

Overall, the Island’s ARE score rose by five per cent, to 59 per cent — but remained below the national average of 65 per cent.

Wroxall Primary School had the highest ARE score, with 91 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards.

Schools with improvements

Schools that made the biggest improvement were St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, with a 30 per cent increase in its score, followed by Brighstone Primary School (29 per cent) and Nettlestone Primary School (28 per cent).

Reading scores increased by two per cent, writing by one per cent and maths by an impressive eight per cent — thanks to a DfE funded project to provide extra support to improve pupils’ understanding of maths.

Bembridge Primary School was the only school were 100 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in maths.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: barneymoss under CC BY 2.0