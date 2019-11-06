Isle of Wight Labour announce new candidate for 2019 General Election

Isle of Wight Labour Party have announced Richard Quigley as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the General Election.

Richard moved to the Island over sixteen years ago and runs a successful business in Cowes, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

He said:

“I am extremely proud to be representing the Labour Party on the Isle of Wight. This General Election provides Islanders, and the country as a whole, with a clearer choice than we have faced for many years.

“We have all seen how our beautiful island and its people are suffering from the deliberate underfunding of public services. St Mary’s services are being moved to the mainland; our schools are crying out for funding; council services for the elderly and vulnerable families have been cut time and time again.

“I believe a better society is possible. A vote for a Labour government would be a vote for change. Not only would we reverse the cuts made by the Tories to our Island’s police and fire services, schools and NHS over the last decade, but we would go further. Our Green New Deal will create thousands of jobs while tackling climate change. Increasing the minimum wage and protecting employees from exploitation will address the problems of our Island’s low-pay, low-security economy. And only a Labour government will address the key issue of our transport links to the mainland.

“As the Island’s MP I will fight to make sure all Island schools get the resources they need to provide a first rate education for all our children. I will push for more joined up transport strategy on the Island, beginning with the ferries. I will make sure the Isle of Wight benefits from the increase in renewable energy generation under Labour’s Green New Deal. Above all, I will fight to ensure our NHS gets the funding it needs to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone on this Island.



“Some politicians want to make this election all about Brexit. That may suit narrow party interests. But it is about so much more. It will define the future of our country.

“On December 12th, I will proudly vote Labour to secure a better future for our Island and our country.”