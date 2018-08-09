Isle of Wight Labour Party calls for national Brexit ballot of members

Isle of Wight Labour say the national leadership should ballot its existing members to establish the wishes of the majority of Party members regarding future relations with the European Union.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

yellow ballot boxes

Deb Gardiner, former Chair of Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party, shares this news, not on behalf of the IW Labour Party, but as an individual member. Ed

Isle of Wight Labour Party is calling on the national leadership to ballot its half a million members on their views on Brexit and Britain’s ongoing relations with the European Union.

The Island Labour All Members Meeting overwhelmingly supported a motion from the Sandown and Shanklin Branch, which set out the economic impact of Brexit, emphasising the Bank of England statement that UK households are already £900 a year worse off since the EU referendum.

Unable to implement manifesto policies post-Brexit
There was also real concern that, given that all of the Government’s post–Brexit scenarios indicate that Brexit will cause a significant fall in GDP, with rising prices, job losses and a reduction in tax revenues, a Labour Government would be unable to implement manifesto policies.

The motion also claimed the current position of the national party merely facilitated a hard Brexit which was against the wishes of the majority of party members.

Why the ballot is important
Gary Clarke, who proposed the motion, said,

“Labour prides itself on being a member-led Party so giving those members a meaningful say on such a fundemantal issue is key to this. This is why as a matter of urgency, the Labour Party should ballot its existing members to establish the wishes of the majority of Party members regarding future relations with the European Union.

“This ballot should include the option of withdrawing Article 50 and remaining a member of the European Union.”

The Full motion approved reads:

According to the Bank of England, UK households are already £900 a year worse off since the EU referendum. All of three of the Governments post Brexit economic scenarios currently indicate that Brexit will cause a significant fall in the GDP of the UK in addition to rising prices and job losses. This fall in GDP will reduce the taxation revenue of governments and the economic instability will cause an increase in the cost of government borrowing.

These two factors will severely limit the ability of a future Labour Government to implement its noble policy proposals. At present, the stance of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Brexit appears to contradict the stance held by the majority of Party members on Brexit.

The present strategy of the PLP is merely facilitating the hard Brexit and bonfire of employment, consumer and human rights sought by the far right of the Conservative Party. As a matter of urgency, the Labour Party should ballot existing members (e.g. members as of 1/6/18) to establish the wishes of the majority of Party members regarding relations with the European Union. This ballot should include the option of withdrawing article 50 and remaining a member of the European Union.

Image: kitoy under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 9th August, 2018 9:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ll9

Filed under: Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight Labour Party calls for national Brexit ballot of members"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
profoundlife
Heaven forbid this actually gets through. It’s essentially saying stop Brexit, which I don’t think would go down well with those who voted for it, many of whom are generally Labour voting. And this Hard/Soft malarkey is just a ruse to have Brexit only in name. Can you remember anyone talking about it before the referendum? All the Remain politicians were saying Leave means really leaving, not… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
9, August 2018 10:19 am
tyke
The fundamental issue in all this is that people were asked to give a binary answer to a question that was far too complex. No one really new exactly what they were voting for because the implications of the vote were never made clear. Imagine you were asked a similar question in regard to your own situation – ie do you want to leave your house? It… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down
9, August 2018 11:12 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*