First Isle of Wight Masters students graduate from Music College

The first group of Platform One Masters students graduated in Chichester Cathedral

last week.

This innovative and exciting one year Masters programme was conceived and written by Platform One and validated through University of Chichester. This is a new addition to Platform One’s full time Higher Education provision.

First Isle of Wight Masters programme

This is the first time a Masters programme has run on the Isle of Wight – with Platform One also running the only BA (Hons) undergraduate programme ever to run on the Island.

Platform One has been offering quality higher education experiences since 2016.

Taking students up a level

The Masters is carefully designed to prepare students for the next stage of their careers, to challenge current music business models, to innovate and to allow students to be in control of their own career aspirations.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mark Mason, said,

“The University of Chichester is proud to work in partnership with Platform One. We have a shared commitment to, and proven track record in, delivering high quality education in a friendly and supportive community of learning that inspires and enables our students to exceed their expectations. “The MA Music Industry Innovation and Enterprise programme is the latest expression of our long standing and successful partnership: a postgraduate degree that prepares those taking it to make an effective and transformative contribution to this vital area of the arts and to the national economy.”

An amazing achievement

Platform One is extremely proud of the achievements of these students. It is always a challenge and a significant commitment getting a brand new programme off the ground and running.

To run a Level 7 Masters qualification on the Isle of Wight is an amazing achievement and illustrates just how innovative and committed Platform One are to the Island.

David Pontin, Director of Platform One commented,

“This year has been incredible and the work that the students have achieved is superb. We are delighted with the outcome and to share in the graduation of these talent young professionals is a total privilege.”

Distinction for Jacob

Of particular note was the achievement of Jason Paine – a full time tutor at the Platform One – whom graduated with a distinction.

Students move forward now with full times jobs, signed to agencies, starting own business and established as freelance and self employed creatives.

Image: Jacob Smith, Jodie Amos, David Pontin (Director of Platfrom One), Max Perry, Jason Paine

