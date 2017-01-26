Merger between Isle of Wight and Hampshire being considered by Conservatives, claim Indies

The leader of the Indies says it’s understood a meeting is being held to discuss the possible merger of Isle of Wight and Hampshire councils.

Two lanes into one

The Solent Devolution Deal is now “dead in the water” after it was reported that Conservatives said they wanted “nothing to do with” Portsmouth and Southampton.

The Island Independent group of councillors issued a statement in response to the news.

It contains explosive allegations stating that “it’s thought” the “Island’s Conservatives are due to attend a meeting to consider a merger between the Isle of Wight and Hampshire”.

Claim: Isle of Wight could “lose its sovereignty”
They go on to say this “would effectively see the Isle of Wight lose its sovereignty and become part of Hampshire”.

Adding,

“The question as what the Island Conservative’s Plan B is, if any, and whether they had always planned a merger with Hampshire is now on everyone’s lips.”

OnTheWight has put a number of questions to the Leader, of the Isle of Wight Conservative councillors, Dave Stewart, and will update once we hear back.

Thursday, 26th January, 2017 5:17pm

By

  1. Dan


    26.Jan.2017 5:22pm

    Does this mean we get a fixed link?

  2. Potentate


    26.Jan.2017 5:26pm

    Surely when they gave up running the council without a fight, they don’t much care what happens next?

    • Luisa Hillard


      26.Jan.2017 5:44pm

      If by ‘they’ you mean the Independent group, we didn’t give up, haven’t given up and are still here. We had a replacement candidate for Leader but the Con alliance out-voted us as they have a bigger group.

      I don’t think that anyone who saw the footage of Full Council would say that there was a lack of ‘fight’.

      • the spy


        26.Jan.2017 6:22pm

        Will there be enough time to get the Hampshire deal done before the next election in May is the cons talk all water ???
        Can the new administration restart talks with Southampton and Portsmouth in May or will we be out of time ?/

      • Alan Price


        26.Jan.2017 6:32pm

        Surely you as the IMG need to ask yourselves why have you gone from being the majority group in 2013 to now being a minority group? And please don’t hide behind the ‘failed coup’ rubbish, there are surely more pressing reasons for the IMG falling apart towards the end of their administration.

  3. Tim


    26.Jan.2017 5:58pm

    Why would it be such a big deal to once again become part of Hampshire?

