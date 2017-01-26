Merger between Isle of Wight and Hampshire being considered by Conservatives, claim Indies

The Solent Devolution Deal is now “dead in the water” after it was reported that Conservatives said they wanted “nothing to do with” Portsmouth and Southampton.

The Island Independent group of councillors issued a statement in response to the news.

It contains explosive allegations stating that “it’s thought” the “Island’s Conservatives are due to attend a meeting to consider a merger between the Isle of Wight and Hampshire”.

Claim: Isle of Wight could “lose its sovereignty”

They go on to say this “would effectively see the Isle of Wight lose its sovereignty and become part of Hampshire”.

Adding,

“The question as what the Island Conservative’s Plan B is, if any, and whether they had always planned a merger with Hampshire is now on everyone’s lips.”

OnTheWight has put a number of questions to the Leader, of the Isle of Wight Conservative councillors, Dave Stewart, and will update once we hear back.

