Isle of Wight MP secures meeting with Justice Minister to discuss Camp Hill housing plans

On Tuesday (8th October) Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, questioned Justice Minister, Lucy Frazer, over the future of the former Camp Hill prison site in the House of Commons.

During oral questions to the Secretary of State for Justice, Bob thanked Ms Frazer for recently discussing the Camp Hill site with him.

Develop a ‘considered position’

Bob asked the Minister:

“Will the Ministry of Justice now develop, with me and Isle of Wight Council, a considered position in a timely way so that we can get a public interest outcome?”

Ms Frazer said she was very pleased to speak to Mr Seely about this matter and offered to meet him and others.

Good quality one and two-bed housing

Bob said:

“I’m pleased the Minister has agreed to meet with me to discuss this further. “The development of the Camp Hill site is so important for the Island because it can be used to provide good quality one and two-bed housing for Islanders young and old – without the need to rip up our green landscape. “I want Camp Hill to be an example of a sustainable housing development where houses are built in appropriate numbers for Islanders – and preferably by Islanders.”

Bob is due to meet with the Minister to discuss the site further next week.

News shares by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed