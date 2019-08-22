Isle of Wight open top bus ride in Guardian’s UK Top Ten

It’s described as a vertigo-inducing climb and has made the top ten of best open-top rides in the UK.

Needles Breezer travelling along the edge of the coast

The Needles Breezer, an open top bus ride that travels between Alum Bay and the Needles Battery on the Isle of Wight is listed as number four in The Guardian’s Top 10 of the UK’s best open-top bus rides.

Operated by Southern Vectis, the ride travels along the

This ride heads across Tennyson Down for a vertigo-inducing climb up the road from colourful Alum Bay to the Needles Battery.

The Needles (three unmistakable chalk stacks with a lighthouse on the end) are directly below, and the closest views are via a National Trust tunnel through the downs.

The bus takes a circular route from maritime Yarmouth, stopping at classic landmarks including thatched St Agnes church and the Dimbola gallery, a museum in the house where Victorian photographer Julia Cameron lived and Alfred, Lord Tennyson was a regular guest.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight

Thursday, 22nd August, 2019

By

Dalek

Well done. Sometimes we residents don't fully appreciate what we have in our doorstep.

22, August 2019 10:15 am
