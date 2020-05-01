Isle of Wight potter Sue Paraskeva joins Throw for the NHS campaign

Isle of Wight potter, Sue Paraskeva, will be joining other potters around the country today (Friday) as she takes part in ‘Throw for the NHS’.

Sue will be setting time aside to make some of her stunning creamware bowls to sell and donate 100 per cent to NHS Charities (minus material and postage).

© Herriott Grace

If you are on Instagram, follow Sue’s stories throughout the day to see the progress of the bowls being made.

Two week turnaround

Sue is planning to throw 30 small bowls which will be charged at £35 plus £5 postage each, with £30 going to the NHS Charities. To make the total up to £1,000 she’s going to make some small jugs too.

Sue tells OnTheWight she’s hoping for a two week turnaround from making the bowls and firing in the kiln, to packaging and sending out to customers.

Behind the idea

The idea is the brainchild of English potter, Heather Mathieson – see her post that explains the thinking behind it.

If you are not on Instagram visit Sue’s Website to purchase a bowl once it becomes listed in her shop.

Image: © Julian Winslow