Isle of Wight ranked No. 1 in Best Destinations in the UK for Autumn

Those living on the Isle of Wight are well aware of just how beautiful the Island is during autumn, so it’s great to hear today that Home To Go – The World’s Largest Holiday Rental Search Engine – have the Island at the today of their Top 20 Destinations in the UK for Autumn.

Home To Go conducted the study to find out which of the UK’s varied holiday locations are the best for an Autumn getaway. They looked into the following data points for a multitude of locations across the UK:

Average price per night for accommodation

Weather in October (rainfall in mm and temperature)

Number of restaurants and family-friendly attractions (taken from Tripadvisor)

The Isle of Wight is your best bet

The Isle of Wight achieving the highest total score across the four data points; family-friendly, accommodation, restaurants and weather.

Home To Go highlighted,

For good weather, The Isle of Wight is your best bet – it had the lowest rainfall and warmest temperatures of all the locations in the ranking

Second and third places

Just across the water, the New Forest came in second place, with plenty of places to eat out and good weather. York was third place with the highest ranking for family-friendly activities.

To see the full list see the Home To Go survey results.

Image: © Nick Lowe