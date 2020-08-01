Isle of Wight sailor Natasha Lambert sets sail from Cowes in Atlantic Ocean challenge

It’s been a while since we shared news with you about the inspirational Isle of Wight sailor, Natasha Lambert. But boy, do we now have some news!

23-year-old Tash set off today (Saturday) on her latest adventure – this time to sail across the Atlantic Ocean on her boat, Blown Away, using the ‘Sip and Puff’ device. She left Cowes today and is heading down to Gibraltar in the first leg of the journey.

Tash is aiming to raise £30,000 for three charities through the challenge; Cowes RNLI Lifeboat, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and Miss Isle’s School of Sip and Puff sailing.

An inspirational role model

Tash was born with Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, which affects her limbs and confines her to a wheelchair. She’s been sailing for 14 years and has become an inspirational role model to many through the challenges she sets herself to complete.

There have been many, but in 2012 Tash single-handedly sailed around the Isle of Wight using the ‘Sip and Puff’ system – this is a system that lets her sail simply by sipping and puffing on a straw.

In 2016 Tash swapped her wheelchair for her Hart Walker – a stable device which she can propel forward, despite having limited control over her movements – and climbed the 4,080ft Mount CairnGorm Mountain.

Stay up to date with progress

If you were watching BBC South last night you would have seen Tash in action, but if you missed it, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer (14 mins in before 7pm tonight).

If you want to stay up to date with Tash’s challenge, you can follow her on Facebook, Twitter or visit her Website.

Bon voyage Tash and safe journey across the Atlantic. We’ll all be rooting for you.